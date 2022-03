The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

March 12, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian natural gas company Gazprom said on Saturday it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine at an unchanged volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day.

