March 7, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian state natural gas company Gazprom is continuing to supply gas via Ukraine at the same volume as a day earlier of 109.5 million cubic metres per day, Russia’s Prime news agency reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)