Russia’s foreign ministry says Lavrov and France’s Le Drian to speak on Monday – TASS



FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

February 20, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold a phone call on Monday, the TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to step up the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine in a phone call on earlier Sunday.

