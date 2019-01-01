Russia’s foreign minister urges Iran to return to compliance with 2015 nuclear deal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT — Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Russia is calling on Iran’s “ayatollah regime” to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that Tehran must reverse its efforts to boost nuclear enrichment and observe the terms of the accord.

Lavrov said Iran’s latest deployments of nuclear centrifuges are “understandable,” yet “extremely alarming.” The Russian diplomat criticized the U.S. for exiting the nuclear deal, saying the move provoked an irresponsible response from Iran.

He said Russia remains in compliance with the Iran nuclear deal even though Iran does not.

“We will continue to seek the observance of the obligations of the nuclear deal by all — we continue to comply with our obligations,” stated Lavrov. “We are addressing this call to action to Iran, although we are well aware why Tehran is cutting back on its commitments.”

He added Russia continues its consultations with the EU and China to find a solution to the mounting nuclear tensions in the Middle East.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Moscow has access to weapons with no foreign equal. Putin announced Tuesday that no other country has these specially commissioned laser and hyper-sonic weapons at their disposal.

In 2018, he had announced plans to acquire multiple weapons such as nuclear-armed underwater drones. Putin stated he does not plan to use the weapons to threaten anyone and that they are simply intended to “ensure security.”