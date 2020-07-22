Russia’s economy contracted 4.2% in first half 2020: Ifax cites economy minister



FILE PHOTO: People stand on the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge, with the headquarters of Russian Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin towers and the Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City", seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People stand on the Great Moskvoretsky Bridge, with the headquarters of Russian Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin towers and the Moscow International Business Center also known as "Moskva-City", seen in the background, in central Moscow, Russia, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

July 22, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s gross domestic product (GDP) declined 4.2% in the first half of 2020, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

Reshetnikov said his ministry was maintaining its full-year forecast of a decline in GDP of 4.8% in 2020, but that it would revise this forecast in August.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle)