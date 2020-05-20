Russia’s coronavirus infections pass 300,000, deaths near 3,000



A member of the Russian Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov A member of the Russian Emergencies Ministry wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 20, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily rise since May 2, taking the total number of documented infections to 308,705.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 135 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 2,972.

