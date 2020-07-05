Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 680,000



FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the coronavirus outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the coronavirus outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

July 5, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Sunday reported 6,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally to 681,251.

The authorities said that 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,161.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov. Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by William Maclean)