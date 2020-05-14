Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in almost two weeks



A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in a business district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in a business district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

May 14, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since May 2, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)