Russia’s coronavirus case tally passes 660,000

July 2, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday reported 6,760 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 661,165.

The authorities said 147 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,683.

