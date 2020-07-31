Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 840,000



FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Specialists wearing protective gear spray disinfectant while sanitizing Platov International Airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak near Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 5,482 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing its national tally to 839,981, the world’s fourth largest caseload.

Officials said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,963.

