Russia’s coronavirus case tally approaches 650,000



FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the coronavirus outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the coronavirus outbreak in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

June 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Tuesday reported 6,693 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its nationwide tally to 647,849.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 154 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,320.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)