Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss stabilization in Idlib



FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gestures during a news conference after bilateral talks between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu gestures during a news conference after bilateral talks between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

February 22, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

“During the telephone conversation they discussed issues of stabilization of the situation in Idlib de-escalation zone,” Interfax agency reported, citing a statement from the Defence Ministry.

