Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with U.S. against hackers – report



Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov waits for a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 11, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/Files Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov waits for a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 11, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/Files

June 23, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will work together with the United States to locate cyber criminals, the RIA news agency quoted FSB security service chief Alexander Bortnikov as saying on Wednesday.

Bortnikov said the security agency would follow agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden who discussed cybersecurity issues at a summit in Switzerland this month.

