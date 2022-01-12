Russian lender TCS buys Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria



January 12, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian lender TCS Group Holding on Wednesday said it planned to develop Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria as part of its international expansion and would later disclose details of the transaction to buy the bourse.

On its website, Aximetria described itself as a part of TCS Group Holding’s international infrastructure.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Louise Heavens)