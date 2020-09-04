Russian investigators to review possibility someone tried to murder Navalny: RIA

September 4, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Investigative Committee has asked one of its regional branches in Siberia to probe the possibility that someone tried to murder Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Germany has said Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent and has called for the perpetrators to be held to account. Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation and said there is no evidence yet of a crime.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Mark Trevelyan)