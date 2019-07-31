Russian hospital says Kremlin critic Navalny tested negative for poison: Ifax



July 31, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian state hospital said on Wednesday that a toxicology test it carried out on unspecified biomaterial taken from jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny had not find traces of poison in his system, the Interfax news agency reported.

Navalny was jailed for 30 days last week for urging people to take part in an unauthorized opposition protest. He was hospitalized on Sunday and discharged on Monday saying he may have been poisoned, a suspicion shared by his lawyer and personal doctor.

