Russian hackers attacked 2018 Olympics, 2017 French election: U.S. indictment



A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligent officers is displayed before a news conference at the Department of Justice, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

October 19, 2020

By Christopher Bing

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and 2017 French elections.

“The FBI has repeatedly warned that Russia is a highly capable cyber adversary, and the information revealed in this indictment illustrates how pervasive and destructive Russia’s cyber activities truly are,” said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)