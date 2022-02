Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority, Putin tells Scholz

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

February 15, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian-German energy cooperation is a priority for Moscow, which views Berlin as one of its main partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Putin said gas exporter Russia was a reliable energy supplier.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)