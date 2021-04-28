Russian Foreign Minister says Biden admin. has ‘schizophrenic undertones’

OAN Newsroom

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently criticized the Biden administration while pointing out their words contradict their actions.

While speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov highlighted Joe Biden’s calls for de-escalation and better relations with Russia. However, the diplomat said the White House’s actions have been rather confrontational over the past few weeks.

His remarks came after Biden caved to the Kremlin’s pressure and proposed a summit with President Vladimir Putin, which is expected to take place this summer. Lavrov said Biden’s officials are incoherent to the point where they don’t make sense.

“I think there are even some schizophrenic undertones in the statements of some figures in Washington,” stated the Russian foreign minister. “White House spokesperson recently said that the sanctions on Russia will continue, that the sanctions are having roughly the effect that Washington hoped for…the aim is to reduce tensions between the U.S. and Russia.”

Lavrov added, such policies are not helpful and come in violation of the United Nations Charter.