Russian finance ministry says it has met coupon payment obligations in full

FILE PHOTO: A sign is on display outside Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 18, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry on Friday said it had fully met its obligations on paying coupons on dollar-denominated Eurobonds due in 2023 and 2043, and said payment agent Citibank had received the funds.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments in what was seen as a test of its willingness and ability to repay international debt after being hit with sanctions over events in Ukraine.

