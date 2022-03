FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 18, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Friday it has sent its proposals to reallocate 485.9 billion roubles ($5 billion) of budget spending in 2022 to focus on the most important expenditures needed to mitigate the Western sanctions. ($1 = 99.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)