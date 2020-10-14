Russian defence minister urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to respect Nagorno-Karabakh truce

October 14, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a telephone call with his counterparts from those countries, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered truce has frayed, with both sides accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)