Russian defence minister tells U.N. head that Ukraine peace talks never got going -TASS

March 4, 2022

(Reuters) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday that talks with Ukraine on peacefully ending the conflict with Russia had “not moved from the starting point,” Tass news agency said.

