Russian defence minister arrives in Belarus for talks

September 16, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Belarus on Wednesday for talks on military cooperation, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

The talks follow a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this week.

Lukashenko faces mass protests at home following a presidential election last month that demonstrators say was rigged.

