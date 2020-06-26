Russian court finds prominent director guilty of embezzlement: TASS



Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov wearing a protective face mask, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), adjusts sunglasses before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 26, 2020. Serebrennikov was under house arrest since 2017 on suspicion of embezzling state funds. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov wearing a protective face mask, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), adjusts sunglasses before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 26, 2020. Serebrennikov was under house arrest since 2017 on suspicion of embezzling state funds. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court on Friday found award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov guilty of embezzlement, the TASS news agency reported.

The court was expected to sentence him later on Friday. The prosecution has asked for him to be jailed for six years.

Serebrennikov was accused of leading a criminal group which embezzled 129 million roubles ($1.87 million) in state funds, a charge he denied.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth)