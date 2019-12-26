Russian court extends detention of U.S. Marine Paul Whelan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:33 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

A Russian court is extending the detention of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who has been accused of espionage. This week, the court ordered Whelan to be held for an additional three months in a case that is threatening to worsen relations between the U.S. and Russia.

He tried to read a statement denouncing the case against him to the press, but was interrupted by security, who threatened to ban reporters from the courtroom. He was arrested in Moscow late last year for allegedly receiving classified information, but he has claimed he was “set up.”

Charge d’affairs Gorman: “It’s two days before Christmas. A holiday Paul Whelan will spend alone in Lefortovo. In the past 12 months, Paul has not heard his parents' voices. Bring Paul some Christmas cheer and let him call home.” pic.twitter.com/ZmX0Ujt8tD — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) December 23, 2019

Whelan – who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship – was visited by diplomats from each country earlier this week at his detention facility. The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in Russia led diplomats during their visit to the Marine on Monday.

Officials said Whelan was in good condition mentally and have urged him to remain strong despite his imprisonment.

“Paul seemed to be in reasonably good spirits today. He appreciated the fact that all four embassies, for the first time, visited him for the holidays. He sends his well wishes to his parents, to his family and his friends.” – Bart Gorman, U.S. Diplomat

Russian authorities have not given Whelan the ability to call his parents since his arrest. A trial has not been set, but if Whelan is convicted, he could face 20 years behind bars.