Russian central bank raises 1.4 trln roubles at 1-day deposit auction



FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

March 14, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s central bank on Monday said it had raised 1.4 trillion roubles ($12.44 billion) at one-day “fine-tuning” deposit auction.

The bank earlier on Monday provided banks with 2.1 trillion roubles at a one-day repo auction, as it seeks to help lending institutions manage their liquidity.

($1 = 112.5470 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)