Russian cenbank says will hold “fine-tuning” repo auction on Friday

February 24, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian central bank on Thursday said it would hold a “fine-tuning” repo auction on Feb. 25 with a limit of 2 trillion roubles ($23.03 billion), as it works to maintain stability on financial markets and support banking sector liquidity.

Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks’ capacity to manage their liquidity, which the central bank said was currently sufficient. It sold 874 billion roubles at an earlier repo auction on Thursday.

($1 = 86.8370 roubles)

