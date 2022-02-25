Russian cenbank says client funds in sanctioned banks are secure



FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Clients’ funds held by Russian banks that were hit with new Western sanctions are secure and are not affected by the sanctions, Deputy Central Bank Governor Vladimir Chistyukhin said on Friday.

Chistyukhin said the central bank was in contact with the banks affected by sanctions.

Clients of some Russian banks subject to Western sanctions will no longer be able to use their cards abroad or with mobile payment systems from Apple and Google, the central bank has said.

