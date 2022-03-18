Russian capital control decision was a forced move, cenbank says



(Reuters) – The introduction of capital controls in Russia was a forced decision, the central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, after keeping its key interest rate unchanged at 20%.

Nabiullina, who was proposed by President Vladimir Putin to be re-appointed for a third term on Friday, said the Moscow Exchange would resume trading OFZ state rouble treasury bonds from Monday and that the central bank plans to buy there.

The central bank would fully sell its OFZ bonds at some point later, Nabiullina said in at an online briefing. She did not take questions.

