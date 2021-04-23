Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine border as Biden caves

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT – Friday, April 23, 2021

Russia is reportedly withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border after successfully strong-arming Joe Biden into direct talks. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said its military drills in the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas region have concluded. Officials confirmed all excess troops are leaving those areas.

This came after Vladimir Putin and Biden took part in so-called climate talks with Biden also promising to have a separate summit with the Russian president later this year. Critics have said Biden has validated Putin’s actions in Ukraine by agreeing to talks.

The signs are unmistakable.

The science is undeniable.

The costs of inaction keep mounting. The United States isn’t waiting — we are resolved to take action to combat climate change. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Putin to open direct negotiations to end the war.

“A proposal was made to meet at the demarcation line in order to see and understand the situation as accurately as possible,” Zelensky explained. “What should I understand? I go there every month. Mr. Putin! I am ready to go even further and invite you to meet anywhere in the Ukrainian Donbas.”

The 45th president had refused to talk to Putin about Ukraine. Instead, President Trump said the Kremlin must settle its conflict with Ukrainian authorities instead. HE also gave military aid to Ukraine while Biden used extortion of Ukrainian authorities for personal gain.