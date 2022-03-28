Russia will suffer the severest consequences of Ukraine attack -Germany’s Scholz



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) – Moscow broke all rules of international order by using force to shift borders and it will be Russia that will most severely suffer the consequences of this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

The need to guarantee security in Europe is one of the core insights of the post-war period that everyone including Russia agreed on after 1990, Scholz said in a news conference after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“There can only be one answer to that. First, we call on Russia to stop the war. Second, we make ourselves so strong that an attack on EU or NATO countries does not take place, because we are strong enough to answer that,” Scholz said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt)