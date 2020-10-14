Russia will respond in kind against EU sanctions over Navalny case, foreign minister says



October 14, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent.

Navalny fell violently ill and collapsed while travelling from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital, where doctors found he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

