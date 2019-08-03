Russia: Washington made a ‘grave mistake’ pulling out of INF Treaty

OAN newsroom

UPDATED 10:26 AM PST – Sat. August 3, 2019

Russia’s foreign ministry claims the U.S. made a massive mistake by pulling out of the INF Treaty.

In a statement Friday, a ministry spokesperson claimed the decision will have a negative impact on “global strategic security” adding, “the responsibility for escalating tensions across the world will rest with Washington.”

The Kremlin also said it “remains open for dialogue” with the White House to restore bilateral cooperation, and “strengthen international security.”

Russia announced it was pulling out of the accord on Friday as well, shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the treaty was dead.