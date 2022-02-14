Russia wants full and impartial investigation into Valieva doping case



2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

February 14, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Olympic Committee on Monday said it was important to conduct a full and impartial investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case that has rocked the Beijing Games.

Sport’s highest court on Monday cleared the 15-year-old Valieva to compete in her next Olympic event, but the teenager’s doping charge remained unresolved.

