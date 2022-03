FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a building damaged by recent shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

March 7, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin at 1200 GMT on Monday, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) was quoted as saying by Russian state television.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)