Russia, Turkey launch new gas line, vow Mideast security

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2nd right and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, 2nd left, along with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, right and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov left, symbolically open a valve during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

UPDATED 4:45 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart have inaugurated the dual natural gas line that connects the two countries. While speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Putin hailed the ‘Turkstream’ gas pipeline as a symbol of the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

The pipeline will deliver Russian gas through Turkey to customers in southern and southeast Europe across the Black Sea.

President Putin said Russia’s latest energy deal is a “unique, unprecedented system for transporting gas” that will benefit “the whole world.”

“We live in a difficult world. Unfortunately, in the region where we are now, there is a serious tendency to aggravate the situation. But Turkey and Russia show completely different examples, the examples of interaction and cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, the peoples of all of Europe and the whole world. I’m sure we will act in the same way in the future and we will achieve more success.”

– Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center right, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, center, along with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, center second right, Bulgarias’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, left of Putin, and Russian Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, second left from Putin, and other officials symbolically open a valve during a ceremony in Istanbul for the inauguration of the TurkStream pipeline, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The two leaders have also held talks in Istanbul, where they discussed bilateral relations as well as several international issues.

