Russia: Turkey cannot re-export S-400 without Moscow’s blessing – Interfax

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

June 30, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Turkey cannot re-export Russian-made Russian S-400 defence systems without Moscow’s permission, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a spokeswoman for Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation, Maria Vorobyova.

The United States has said that Turkey risks U.S. sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s.

