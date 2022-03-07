Russia to open humanitarian corridors on March 7 -Interfax



A dog is seen in front of a house damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Marhalivka in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev

March 7, 2022

(Reuters) – The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

