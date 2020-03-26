Russia to ground international flights on March 27 due to coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: Medical officials with protective gear walk inside a plane while taking the body temperature of passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov FILE PHOTO: Medical officials with protective gear walk inside a plane while taking the body temperature of passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian government has ordered the civil aviation authority to suspend all regular and charter flights to and from Russia from March 27, the government said on its website.

Russian airlines will still be allowed to fly to other countries to bring Russian citizens back or if they are authorized by special government decisions.

(Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)