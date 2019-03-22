Russia suspends INF treaty citing U.S. violations, talks set to continue

OAN Newsroom

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Russia formally suspends its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty or INF Treaty.

In a statement Monday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a suspension of the 1987 treaty due to America’s violations of the accord.

The Kremlin also said Russia would have to develop and deploy new weapons, including medium-range nuclear-capable missiles.

The move comes after the U..S suspended the accord citing suspected violations by Russia.

Despite the mutual accusations, U.S. and Russian military officials also pledged to continue talks to find a solution.