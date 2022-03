Rescuers work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, in this handout picture released March 27, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS Rescuers work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, in this handout picture released March 27, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

March 27, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)