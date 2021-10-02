Russia sees no hurdles for WHO approval of Sputnik V vaccine



FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a vial containing Sputnik vaccine at a factory of Hankook Korus Pharm, in Chuncheon, South Korea September 10, 2021. Picture taken September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran

October 2, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – All the barriers to register Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine with the World Health Organization (WHO) have been cleared and only some paperwork remains to be completed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved for use in over 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Their approval could open up new markets for the shot, especially in Europe.

Murashko has met WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

“Russia’s position on promotion and registration of the Sputnik V vaccine was heard, we have removed all the questions for today,” Murashko was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

He said that the company which is dealing with Sputnik V registration at WHO only “has to sign a few documents, submit a few additional papers”.

The WHO could not be immediately reached for comment.

The WHO said in July its review of how Russia produces the Sputnik V vaccine had found some issues with the filling of vials at one plant. The manufacturer said it had since addressed all of the WHO’s concerns.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Graff)