Russia seeks 18-year jail term for ex-U.S. Marine accused of spying: Ifax



Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, accused of espionage, is escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, October 24, 2019.

May 25, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 18 years in prison on charges of espionage, the Interfax news agency reported.

The court will announce its verdict on June 15.

U.S. national Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying. Moscow says he was caught red-handed, but he denies the allegations and says he was set up in a sting.

