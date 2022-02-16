Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea



February 16, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine’s borders after Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism.

Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

