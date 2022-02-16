Russia says U.S. whipping up tensions over Ukraine to block Nord Stream 2, grab gas market share



FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

February 16, 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday that the United States was stirring up tensions over Ukraine in order to block implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, news agencies reported.

Maria Zakharova also said that Washington was trying to grab European gas market share from Russia, according to Interfax news agency.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)