Russia says talks with Ukraine continue via video link

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

March 17, 2022

(Reuters) – Talks between Russian and Ukraine continue via video link, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

According to Zakharova, the parties are discussing military, political and humanitarian issues.

