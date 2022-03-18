Russia says separatists ‘tightening the noose’ around Mariupol – RIA



People gather near a blocks of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko People gather near a blocks of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 18, 2022

(Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that separatists in eastern Ukraine with help from Russia’s armed forces were “tightening the noose” around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The defence ministry added that fighting was ongoing in the centre of Mariupol.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)