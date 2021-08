Russia says ready to mediate in Afghanistan alongside China, U.S., Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Moscow, Russia August 19, 2021. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in Moscow, Russia August 19, 2021. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

August 24, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as middlemen in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said, Russia opposes the ideas of allowing Afghan refugees to enter the ex-Soviet region of Central Asia – located between Russia and Afghanistan – or having United States troops deployed there.

