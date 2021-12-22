Russia says Iran nuclear talks to resume before year-end



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with the media following talks with Indian officials in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/Files Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with the media following talks with Indian officials in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which were paused at Iran’s request last week, would resume before the end of this year.

Diplomats have told Reuters the indirect U.S.-Iran talks on bringing both back into full compliance with the deal were due to resume in late December.

